Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparing side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 1,181.25%. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 12.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 88.2%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.