Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparison side by side

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.98 N/A -4.33 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.17 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 169.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.5, and a 670.68% upside potential. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 449.83%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 18.2%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.