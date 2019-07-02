Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.35 N/A -8.08 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 619.30% and an $20.5 average target price. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average target price and a 197.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MannKind Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.