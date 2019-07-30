Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.63 N/A -8.08 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 7.82 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.89 and its 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 676.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.5. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 101.29% and its average target price is $191.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 0%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.