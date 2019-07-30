Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.63 N/A -8.08 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 134.65 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 676.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.5. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 153.73% and its consensus price target is $17. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.