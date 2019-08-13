Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.16 N/A -4.33 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.84 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.69 shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 776.67%. Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75.25, with potential upside of 11.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 84.5%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.