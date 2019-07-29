Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.55 N/A -8.08 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 679.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.