Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|21.55
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 679.47%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
