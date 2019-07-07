Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.35 N/A -8.08 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 619.30% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.5. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 80.72%. Based on the data shown earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 62.1% respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.