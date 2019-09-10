Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.10 N/A -4.33 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.5 is Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 716.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 13.1%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.