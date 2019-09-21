Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.01 N/A -4.33 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.5 is Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,181.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.