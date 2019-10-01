Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Contrasting side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.03M -4.33 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 237,129,926.46% -301.5% -111.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -8.26% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 35.8%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.