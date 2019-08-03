Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.00 N/A -4.33 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 35.15 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.69 shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 740.16% at a $20.5 average price target. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 181.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectis S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.