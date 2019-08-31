Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 754.17% at a $20.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $166.86, while its potential upside is 48.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 0% respectively. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.