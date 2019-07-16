Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Analysts See $-0.98 EPS; Ulysses Management Has Upped Its Blackstone Group (BX) Position

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 31,031 shares traded. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss/Shr $2.68; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE; 01/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering; 06/05/2018 – DJ Onconova Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONTX); 30/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONTX UNIT OFFERING PRICING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS

Ulysses Management Llc increased Blackstone Group (BX) stake by 32.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 37,000 shares as Blackstone Group (BX)'s stock rose 17.20%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $5.25 million value, up from 113,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group now has $54.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 6.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7.25B shares to 429,900 valued at $26.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jbg Smith Properties stake by 3.64B shares and now owns 497,454 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swift Run Mgmt Llc owns 0.45% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 14,000 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ulysses Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Torray owns 50,112 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 11,700 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 24,102 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wedgewood has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pnc Services Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 614,110 shares. 15,000 are owned by Paw Cap. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 735 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 2,000 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 26,565 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.28 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga" on June 28, 2019