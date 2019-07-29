Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Analysts See $-0.98 EPS; Tekla Capital Management Trimmed By $1.58 Million Its Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) stake by 21.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 87,746 shares as Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 326,063 shares with $6.04M value, down from 413,809 last quarter. Medical Properties Trust Inc. now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 1.86M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 41,797 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss/Shr $2.68; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 08/03/2018 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Business Highlights and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity. $330,660 worth of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was sold by Hanna James Kevin on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.34% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cubic Asset Limited Liability holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 213,620 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 0.13% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 45,300 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability has 750,000 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Oakbrook Investments Ltd stated it has 20,400 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has 22.08M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 48,696 were reported by Gsa Llp. 82,545 are held by Panagora Asset. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 583,359 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 12,079 shares to 63,654 valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 45,666 shares and now owns 506,364 shares. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $16 target. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.41 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Maxim Group.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $15.06 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.