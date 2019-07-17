Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Analysts See $-0.98 EPS; Profire Energy Has 0.94 Sentiment

Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 32 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 34 reduced and sold their positions in Profire Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.67 million shares, up from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Profire Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 2,699 shares traded. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss/Shr $2.68; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $15.30 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 25.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 108,330 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 478,750 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 795,647 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 720,322 shares.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.42 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $66.73 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

