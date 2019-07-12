Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Analysts See $-0.98 EPS; Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 17,677 shares traded. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 15/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) And Others; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONTX UNIT OFFERING PRICING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. See Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 26. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ONTX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.03 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 941,566 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.