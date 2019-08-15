Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2878.17 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 68.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.