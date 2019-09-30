Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,076,806,314.51% -216.9% -98.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,613,504.26% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.05 beta. In other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 22.2%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.