Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 18.36 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 12.1% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.