Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.