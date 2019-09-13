Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.05 shows that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.