Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.83 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 172.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 27.4% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.