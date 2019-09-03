Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|3.83
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 172.73% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 27.4% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
