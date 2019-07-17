Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 320.96% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 7.2% respectively. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.