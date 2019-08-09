Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

We are contrasting Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 9.1% respectively. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.