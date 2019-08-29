Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 85.19 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.