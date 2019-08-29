Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|85.19
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
