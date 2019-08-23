Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.