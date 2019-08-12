Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Touches $0.97 Low on Aug, 12; Last Week Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Coverage

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $0.94 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.97 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.45M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $583,440 less. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.965. About 235,505 shares traded or 219.38% up from the average. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has declined 71.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.79% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. See Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $119.0000 124.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $111 119.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $106 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $123 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Group has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Girard Prns Ltd accumulated 4,358 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 28,988 are owned by British Columbia Management Corporation. Serv Automobile Association invested in 113,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd owns 88,569 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc accumulated 45,312 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.18% or 153,409 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 35,524 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.02% or 16,448 shares. Srb Corp reported 203,375 shares stake. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.39% or 260,660 shares. Iberiabank invested in 0.04% or 2,896 shares. State Street holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 6.73 million shares.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 43.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

