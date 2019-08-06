Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Reaches $0.92 Low on Aug, 6; Security National Financial (SNFCA) Sentiment Is 3.2

Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) investors sentiment increased to 3.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.87, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stock positions in Security National Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.03 million shares, up from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Security National Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 15 New Position: 1.

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $0.85 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.92 share price. This indicates more downside for the $18.60M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.49M less. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9228. About 261,583 shares traded or 420.26% up from the average. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has declined 71.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.79% the S&P500.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $18.60 million. The firm is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company has market cap of $92.63 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Security National Financial Corporation for 54,676 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 255,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 93,878 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,329 shares.