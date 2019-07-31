Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 134.04 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.