Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.