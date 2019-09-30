Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,076,806,314.51% -216.9% -98.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,502,434.71% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.05 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 105.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.