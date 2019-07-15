Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Since Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.