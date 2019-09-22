Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Comparing side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.05 beta. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.