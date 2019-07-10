Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparison side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.