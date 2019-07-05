Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.22 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 122.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 66.7% respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.