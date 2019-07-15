Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 135.03 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.