Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-57.2%
|-41.5%
Risk and Volatility
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 122.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Savara Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
|Savara Inc.
|2.91%
|24.42%
|57.96%
|3.95%
|19.56%
|49.41%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.