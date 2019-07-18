Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 122.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Savara Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.