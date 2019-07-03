Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 34.53 N/A -5.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $205, which is potential 36.13% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.