Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 49.3% respectively. About 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.