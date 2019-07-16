Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.22 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 122.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 135.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 81%. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.