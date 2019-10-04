Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,218,993,171.35% -216.9% -98.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 336,348,712.93% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.05 beta indicates that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 24.3%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.