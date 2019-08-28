Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.81 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 181.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 27.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.