Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparison side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.08 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 82.8%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.