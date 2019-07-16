Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 61.35 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.22 shows that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 97.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.