Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|61.35
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.22 shows that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.03 beta.
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 97.46% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.