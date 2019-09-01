Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.