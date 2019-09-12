Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2061.91 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 28.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 50%. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.