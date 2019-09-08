Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 404.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.