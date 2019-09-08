Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.05 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 105.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average target price and a -4.26% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.