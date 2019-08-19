Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

Since Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.